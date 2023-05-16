Man shoots driver while walking dog on Detroit sidewalk with 2 young children, police say

A man suspected of firing shots on April 28, 2023, while walking a dog in Detroit.

DETROIT – A man who was walking a dog on a Detroit sidewalk alongside two young children fired shots and struck a nearby driver, police said.

The shooting happened at 4:17 p.m. April 28 in the area of McClellan Avenue and Shoemaker Street on Detroit’s east side.

A man walking a Rottweiler with two young children was walking on the sidewalk when he pulled out a gun and fired shots in the area, according to authorities.

A 53-year-old man who was stopped in traffic in a silver 2018 Nissan Rogue was struck by gunfire, police said. He was treated at a nearby hospital.

Officials said in a Tuesday, May 16, release that they are still searching the suspected shooter. He was wearing a black jacket, white pants, and black shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information about this case is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5740, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

Here’s some video of the suspected shooter:

