Morning 4: Michigan officials monitoring these 17 invasive fish species -- and other news

The bighead carp is a large, narrow fish with eyes that project downward.

Meet the 17 invasive fish Michigan residents should know about

There are 17 species of invasive fish that Michigan officials are monitoring.

Six of the species have established populations in Michigan or in the Great Lakes. Two of the species have been detected in Michigan or the Great Lakes. Nine of the species on Michigan’s list of invasive fish have not been detected in the state or in the Great Lakes.

96 years later: Michigan’s Bath School disaster remains deadliest in US history

May 18, 1927 is etched into the fabric of a small Michigan town.

Bath Township, known for being home to the worst mass murder at a school in U.S. history, is about 100 miles northwest of Detroit.

4 arrested in Genesee County after young kids given THC gummies, exploited for child porn

Four people have been arrested after an operation centered around giving children THC gummies and exploiting them for child pornography was uncovered at two homes in Genesee County.

Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson said the investigation began with Preston Allen Foster Creed-Boehm, 36, of Grand Blanc Township.

16 years ago: Teen girl missing from Arizona last seen in Detroit using name ‘Lisa Tran’

A 15-year-old girl from Phoenix, Arizona, was last seen in Detroit, Michigan, 16 years ago.

Nachida Keota Chandara would be 31 years old now. She went by the nickname “Nacho.”

