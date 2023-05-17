Detroit police want help finding missing 17-year-old boy

Police are seeking information about a 17-year-old boy who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 17-year-old boy who went missing in Detroit.

Aziz Muhammad was last seen Sunday (May 14) in the 7600 block of Dolphin.

Muhammad left his residence without permission and failed to return home.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jogging pants, and black shoes.

Aziz Muhammad Details Age 17 Height 5′4″ Hair Black locks Weight 125 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

