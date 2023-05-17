Morning 4: Latest Ford recall affects 310K trucks in US -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Ford recalls 310,000 trucks to fix problem with driver’s front air bag

Ford is recalling more than 310,000 trucks in the U.S. because the driver’s front air bag may not inflate in a crash.

Twin polar bear cubs at Detroit Zoo will be moved to Washington zoo

Twin polar bear cubs at the Detroit Zoo will soon have a new home in the state of Washington.

The Detroit Zoo said Wednesday that two polar bear cubs, Astra and Laerke, will move to Point Defiance Zoo in Tacoma, Washington, this spring.

USDA proposes to limit chocolate, strawberry milk options in schools across nation

School lunches could soon get a lot less sweet as the USDA proposes a limit on flavored milk options in schools across the nation.

The USDA is looking to make some changes to the milk lineup in response to a focus on reducing salt and sugar intake in America’s youth.

Videos: Freighter has run aground in Detroit River near Belle Isle

A freighter ran aground in the Detroit River near Belle Isle on Wednesday, and was stuck in mud.

