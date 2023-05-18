Man grabs knit cap from counter, uses it to light fire inside Pontiac liquor store

PONTIAC, Mich. – Video shows a man grabbing a knit cap from the counter of a Pontiac liquor store and using to ignite a substance he had poured on the floor.

The fire was lit around 10:30 a.m. May 10 at the Trademark Liquor & Check Cashing store on Perry Street in Pontiac.

Police said a man walked inside, poured a substance on the floor, and grabbed a knit cap from the store counter. He used the knit cap to ignite the substance before running out of the building, according to authorities.

Below is surveillance video from inside the store.

Surveillance video shows a man using a knit cap to light a fire at a Pontiac liquor store.

Nobody was injured.

Officials are searching for the man who lit the fire. He was wearing a ski mask, a lime green safety vest, a long-sleeved shirt, black pants, and tan construction boots.

Police said the man ran to a nearby street and fled in a dark-colored RAM pickup truck.

The Detroit Arson Commission is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 1-800-44-ARSON.

A man linked to a May 10, 2023, fire at a Pontiac liquor store. (Oakland County Sheriff's Office)