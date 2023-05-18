Meijer opens new supercenter in Warren

WARREN, Mich. – Meijer opened a new supercenter in Warren this week.

The 159,000-square-foot store is located at 2120 Niles Cortland Road SE, and includes over 600 varieties of produce and a deli and meat department. It also offers pharmacies, baby and pet departments, apparel and beauty products. The floral department offers over 45 varieties of fresh-cut flower bunches so customers can build their own bouquets and arrangements. Meijer also opened a store in Wooster, Ohio this week.

“We’re excited to join the Warren and Wooster communities,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “Our team members have worked diligently to prepare these new stores, and we’re all looking forward to providing one-stop shopping focused on value and convenience to both communities.”

The store also features new larger, height-adjustable changing tables in the family restrooms for customers with disabilities and their caregivers. It also offers free access to Aira, an app that uses customer’s smartphone cameras to give live navigation to blind and low-vision customers.

Meijer Executive Chairmen Hank Meijer said Meijer is committed to bringing convenience and value to local families, and is honored to become a part of the Warren community in years to come.

The new store also features Shop & Scan, which allows customers to scan barcodes using a mobile app and bag their items while shopping. It also offers discounts on surplus food via the Flashfood app, mPerks -- which can help customers save on other items, and an expanded area to manage orders for Meijer’s Home Delivery and Pickup services.