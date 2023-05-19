Detroit police want help finding missing 32-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 32-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.
D’Antonio Hawthorne was last seen Tuesday (May 16) at 6 p.m. in the 19700 block of Northlawn Street.
Hawthorne left his residence and did not return home.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, green shorts, black socks, and black shoes.
According to a family member, he suffers from Bipolar Disorder.
|D’Antonio Hawthorne
|Details
|Age
|32
|Height
|6′3″
|Hair
|Black
|Weight
|280 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.