Detroit police want help finding missing 32-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 32-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

D’Antonio Hawthorne was last seen Tuesday (May 16) at 6 p.m. in the 19700 block of Northlawn Street.

Hawthorne left his residence and did not return home.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, green shorts, black socks, and black shoes.

According to a family member, he suffers from Bipolar Disorder.

D’Antonio Hawthorne Details Age 32 Height 6′3″ Hair Black Weight 280 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

