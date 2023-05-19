77º

Detroit police want help finding missing 32-year-old man

D’Antonio Hawthorne last seen on May 16

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 32-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 32-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

D’Antonio Hawthorne was last seen Tuesday (May 16) at 6 p.m. in the 19700 block of Northlawn Street.

Hawthorne left his residence and did not return home.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, green shorts, black socks, and black shoes.

According to a family member, he suffers from Bipolar Disorder.

D’Antonio HawthorneDetails
Age32
Height6′3″
HairBlack
Weight280 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

