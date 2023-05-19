57º

Seniors at Highland Towers apartment in Southfield frustrated with broken elevators

Apartment building has 12 stories

Megan Woods, Reporter

Seniors living in a Southfield high rise are frustrated because one elevator in their building is broken and the other one is down most of the time.

Highland Towers on Greenfield Road has 12 stories, so when that elevator goes out, residents are either forced to stay at home or take the stairs.

Residents who spoke to Local 4 wanted to remain anonymous out of fear of eviction but said they are tired of never knowing if the elevator will work.

“I’m scared if I leave out, I’m not going to be able to get back upstairs because the elevator is closed,” said one man. “One elevator (has) been out for like three months and one elevator is going out every other day which is really bad and I’m in a wheelchair.”

“The company, local management is not trying to do anything, this is ridiculous that they’re holding us hostage like this,” another resident said.

Local 4 reached out to property management over the phone and in person and has not heard back.

The city of Southfield said elevators are regulated by the state and the building does have an open permit with the state and the building management company knows they have a city inspection scheduled for the end of this month.

