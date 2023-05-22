Detroit mother charged for allegedly giving her 4-year-old son deadly dose of fentanyl

The mother of a 4-year-old boy has been charged for allegedly giving the child a deadly dose of fentanyl on Detroit’s west side.

DETROIT – The mother of a 4-year-old boy has been charged for allegedly giving the child a deadly dose of fentanyl on Detroit’s west side.

Investigators say the 4-year-old boy went into cardiac arrest and died.

The overdose occurred in 2022, but Chavon Boone is now facing charges for it.

Local 4 reached the little boy’s father, who did not want to speak with us to shed more light on what happened.

The community reacted Monday (May 22) night with shock that a mother says she intentionally gave her baby a deadly dose of narcotics laced with fentanyl that killed him.

The incident occurred at the Franklin Village Apartments off of West Chicago on Detroit’s west side on April 10, 2022.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office says it was the early evening of that day more than a year ago that Boone was upstairs in their unit with her 4-year-old son Anthony.

Anthony’s father was in another room when Boone’s screams woke him up as the 4-year-old went into cardiac arrest, but it was unclear why.

The father gave chest compressions to revive Anthony before 911 was called.

Medics and doctors at the hospital tried to save the 4-year-old, but it was too late.

The medical examiner indicated that fentanyl was found in Anthony’s system, but the case just went cold, nothing for more than a year.

The prosecutor’s office explained that it was unknown when fentanyl got into the four year old’s system at home, and the cause and manner of death were indeterminate.

Fast forward to Friday (May 19), Boone was apparently overcome with guilt, called 911, and was transported to the Detroit police homicide section, where she turned herself in for the murder of her son Anthony.

It is alleged that she was alone in the child’s bedroom when Boone says she gave her little boy narcotics laced with fentanyl, causing Anthony to go into cardiac arrest and die.

“There was an unexpected turn of events that brought us to these charges,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. “Everyone deserves not to be forgotten. This child is no longer a cold case statistic, and we will bring justice to Anthony and his family.”

Local 4 checked with police and with prosecutors to answer many of the unanswered questions.

Meantime Boone was arrested and charged with felony murder, first-degree child abuse, and delivery of a narcotic causing death.

She was arraigned Sunday at 36th District Court and remanded to jail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for May 31, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for June 7.