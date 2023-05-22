Harper Woods officials investigating how 10-year-old was shot in the head

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – Police in a Wayne County city are investigating how a 10-year-old was shot in the head.

Harper Woods officials reported that they responded to a home on the 19000 block of Washtenaw Street on Saturday around 3 p.m.

Police say that they found a 10-year-old boy who was shot in the head. The child was transported to a local hospital, where he was determined to be in critical condition.

Officials say that initially, officers thought the gunshot wound was self-inflicted, but detectives are continuing the investigation of the shooting to determine if the shooting was accidental or intentional. Detectives are also investigating how the 10-year-old got the gun.

Harper Woods Police Department wants to remind residents that gun locks are available free of charge if a gun owner doesn’t have one.