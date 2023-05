FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – An apartment in Farmington Hills caught fire Monday morning, causing firefighters to evacuate the building.

The fire was reported before 11 a.m. Monday, May 22, at The Retreat at Farmington Hills, which is in the area of 12 Mile and Middlebelt roads.

You can see live aerial footage of the fire in the stream posted above.

Here’s more video from the scene:

Aerial footage shows a May 22, 2023, apartment fire in the area of 12 Mile and Middlebelt roads in Farmington Hills.

Aerial footage shows a May 22, 2023, apartment fire in the area of 12 Mile and Middlebelt roads in Farmington Hills.