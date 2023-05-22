Man faces 14 charges after forcing Macomb County resident inside home at gunpoint, officials say

WARREN, Mich. – An Eastpointe man is facing 14 felony charges after he forced a resident inside his home at gunpoint to steal his car keys, officials said.

Macomb County prosecutors said the attempted robbery happened Friday, May 19, outside a home in Warren.

Officials said a man was sitting inside a car in front of his family’s home when Jasper Listenbee, 32, of Eastpointe, approached with a gun. When the man told Listenbee that the keys to the car were inside the home, Listenbee stole the man’s money and phone, according to authorities.

Listenbee ordered the man to go inside, officials said. Listenbee then pointed his gun at others inside the home and told them to find the car keys, according to police.

Warren police arrived and took Listenbee into custody.

He is charged with:

Armed robbery -- a life felony.

Carjacking -- a life felony.

First-degree home invasion -- a 20-year felony.

Felon in possession of a firearm -- a five-year felony.

Three counts of felonious assault -- each a four-year felony.

Seven felony firearm violations -- each two-year felonies.

“The array of charges highlight the dangerous nature of the alleged incident and the threat to the safety and well-being of our community,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said. “We will collaborate closely with law enforcement to ensure that the defendant faces the consequences of his alleged actions.”

Listenbee was arraigned Friday at 37th District Court in Warren. Bond was set at $600,000, cash/surety.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. June 1, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. June 8.