Officials investigate how 10-year-old boy shot himself in the head after finding gun in Detroit

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – There are more questions than answers Monday night after police say a 10-year-old boy found a gun and shot himself in the head on Detroit’s east side.

The shooting occurred Saturday (May 20) at a home on Washtenaw Avenue, near Kelly and Moross roads in Harper Woods.

Police told Local 4 that everything remains under investigation, like who was at the home at the time, where the loaded gun came from, and who was responsible for the gun.

The shooting was first reported as a suicide.

“We got a suicide as the brother says he shot himself in the head,” said first responders.

The brother of the 10-year-old called 911 to report that his younger sibling shot himself in the head, and he said that the shooting was a suicide.

Questions remained as to were the boys at home alone with access to a loaded gun. Were they playing with it, or was it indeed a 10-year-old shooting himself in the head, taking his own life?

The only clear information was how expeditiously Harper Woods police and fire worked as they could to save the child’s life.

An officer who was first on the scene asked the medics to “Step Up” the process as they attempted to save the child’s life.

Officers put the child in their cruiser and rushed to St. John Hospital with Harper Woods firefighters blocking off intersections to clear the way for the officers.

The boy was listed in critical condition.