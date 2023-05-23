Farmington Hills police want help finding missing 15-year-old girl

Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Farmington Hills.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Farmington Hills.

Zakkiyya Hall was last seen leaving Walled Lake Western High School in Commerce Township at approximately at 2 p.m. Monday (May 22) in the 600 block of Beck Road.

Hall was last seen wearing black shorts, a black jacket, white Air Force One shoes, with her hair in a bun.

Age 15 Height 5′0″ Hair Black Weight 100 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact Farmington Hills Police Department Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

