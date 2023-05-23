78º

Local News

Farmington Hills police want help finding missing 15-year-old girl

Zakkiyya Hall last seen on May 22

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Farmington Hills, Oakland County, Missing In Michigan
Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Farmington Hills. (Farmington Hills Police Department)

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Farmington Hills.

Zakkiyya Hall was last seen leaving Walled Lake Western High School in Commerce Township at approximately at 2 p.m. Monday (May 22) in the 600 block of Beck Road.

Hall was last seen wearing black shorts, a black jacket, white Air Force One shoes, with her hair in a bun.

Meiya CaseyDetails
Age15
Height5′0″
HairBlack
Weight100 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact Farmington Hills Police Department Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter