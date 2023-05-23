Morning 4: Former Detroit Tigers employee sues organization, parent company for alleged discrimination -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Former employee sues Detroit Tigers on discrimination accusations after termination

A woman who was terminated by the Detroit Tigers after 21 years is suing the organization and its parent company on accusations of race, sex, and age discrimination.

Read the report here.

Taylor Swift ticket winners: South Lyon family surprised with 2 tickets

Breaking news: The first winners of our Taylor Swift concert ticket sweepstakes have been announced!

After receiving more than 25,000 entries in our WDIV Insider sweepstakes, our Jason Colthorp went on the road Tuesday morning to surprise the first round of winners live on air.

See the first winners here.

Fire destroys beauty supply store in Southfield strip mall

A fire broke out at a closed-down beauty supply store inside a Southfield strip mall early Tuesday morning and appears to have destroyed that part of the strip.

See the report here.

HBO Max becomes Max: Here’s what subscribers need to know

HBO Max is now just Max. All previous HBO Max subscribers now have access to Max.

Here’s what to know.

Weather: Tracking midweek temperature dip amid drier conditions in Metro Detroit