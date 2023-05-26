55º

Southfield police want help finding missing 14-year-old girl

Sherita Strickland last seen on May 25

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Wayne County, Missing Teen, Southfield
Police are seeking information about a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield. (Southfield Police Department)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield.

Sherita Strickland was last seen Thursday (May 25) at 4 p.m. in the area of Lahser and 9 Mile roads.

Strickland was last seen wearing a blue pastel hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, and black shoes.

Sherita StricklandDetails
Age14
Height5′6″
HairShort blond
Weight160 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

