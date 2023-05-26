Southfield police want help finding missing 14-year-old girl

Police are seeking information about a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield.

Sherita Strickland was last seen Thursday (May 25) at 4 p.m. in the area of Lahser and 9 Mile roads.

Strickland was last seen wearing a blue pastel hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, and black shoes.

Sherita Strickland Details Age 14 Height 5′6″ Hair Short blond Weight 160 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

