Southfield police want help finding missing 14-year-old girl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield.
Sherita Strickland was last seen Thursday (May 25) at 4 p.m. in the area of Lahser and 9 Mile roads.
Strickland was last seen wearing a blue pastel hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, and black shoes.
|Sherita Strickland
|Details
|Age
|14
|Height
|5′6″
|Hair
|Short blond
|Weight
|160 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.