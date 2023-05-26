Southfield police want help finding missing 15-year-old girl

Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield.

Allice Claybon was last seen Friday (May 4) at 9 p.m.

It is unknow what she was wearing.

Claybon, who suffers from depression and anxiety is believed to be voluntarily missing at this time.

Age 15 Height 5′8″ Hair Black Weight 140 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

