Southfield police want help finding missing 15-year-old girl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield.
Allice Claybon was last seen Friday (May 4) at 9 p.m.
It is unknow what she was wearing.
Claybon, who suffers from depression and anxiety is believed to be voluntarily missing at this time.
|Sherita Strickland
|Details
|Age
|15
|Height
|5′8″
|Hair
|Black
|Weight
|140 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.