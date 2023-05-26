55º

Local News

Southfield police want help finding missing 15-year-old girl

Allice Claybon last seen on May 4

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Wayne County, Missing Teen, Southfield
Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield. (Southfield Police Department)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield.

Allice Claybon was last seen Friday (May 4) at 9 p.m.

It is unknow what she was wearing.

Claybon, who suffers from depression and anxiety is believed to be voluntarily missing at this time.

Sherita StricklandDetails
Age15
Height5′8″
HairBlack
Weight140 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter