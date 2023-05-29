1 person killed after car crashes into Detroit building, sparks fire

DETROIT – The search for a hit-and-run driver who killed an innocent woman and sent six people to the hospital on Detroit’s west side.

The impact of the fiery crash sent a car into a building on Grand River Avenue, not far from the Southfield Freeway.

When Detroit Fire arrived, a building was on fire at about 1:20 a.m. on Monday. The fire, caused by a car careening off of Grand River Avenue out of control at a high rate of speed, slamming into the building. The car stopped inside the building and caught fire.

Firefighters then shockingly discovered that seven people were in the Chrysler 300 when it crashed. People nearby helped get six people out, but the building collapsed on the car. The driver’s family and friends identified the driver as Tamaiyah Bryant. Friends and family are devastated by her loss.

Police say another driver came in contact with Bryant’s car, leading to the horrible crash and fire. That driver did not stop.

The other six passengers went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no information right now on the other car that did not stop.

