Man who ran out of gas along I-96 in Detroit struck, killed after tripping while crossing freeway

DETROIT – A man who ran out of gas along I-96 was returning to his vehicle when he tripped and was struck by a car, according to police.

The man was struck and killed at 10:05 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, on eastbound I-96 near I-75 in Detroit. He has been identified as a 40-year-old man from Woodhaven.

Michigan State Police said their preliminary investigation indicates the man ran out of gas and went for fuel when he was killed. Witnesses told police he was returning to the vehicle when he tried to run across the freeway, tripped in the road, and was struck by a car.

The driver of the vehicle stopped after the crash and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

“It is important to remember that if you are involved in a crash or break down on the freeway to stay in your car with your seatbelt fastened.” Michigan State Police F/Lt Mike Shaw said. “Call 911 and help will be sent to you. It is very dangerous to walk on the freeway, especially at night.”