Morning 4: Man fatally hit by car after tripping while crossing I-96 in Detroit -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Man who ran out of gas along I-96 in Detroit struck, killed after tripping while crossing freeway

A man who ran out of gas along I-96 was returning to his vehicle when he tripped and was struck by a car, according to police.

Read more here.

Police: Suspect sexually assaults University of Michigan student, exposes himself to 2 more on same day

Police at the University of Michigan are looking for a male suspect believed to be responsible for two indecent exposure incidents and one sexual assault that occurred Tuesday on the Ann Arbor campus.

Three separate reports were made to the University of Michigan Police Department by female students on May 30. One student said she was groped by a male, while two other students reported two separate instances of a male approaching with his genitals exposed.

Read the report here.

City council approves over $51M in tax breaks for District Detroit development

The city council on Tuesday approved $51.8 million in tax breaks for the District Detroit development.

See the story here.

Ahead of House debt ceiling vote, Biden shores up Democrats and McCarthy scrambles for GOP support

Hard-fought to the end, the debt ceiling and budget cuts package is heading toward a crucial U.S. House vote as President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy assemble a coalition of centrist Democrats and Republicans to push it to passage over fierce blowback from conservatives and some progressive dissent.

Biden is sending top White House officials to meet early Wednesday at the Capitol to shore up support ahead of voting. McCarthy is working furiously to sell skeptical fellow Republicans, even fending off challenges to his leadership, in the rush to avert a potentially disastrous U.S. default.

See the report here.