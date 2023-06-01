70º

Fixed-wing single-engine airplane crashes in backyard on Detroit’s east side; No one was injured

Nothing was hit as the plane landed in between two garages

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

DETROIT – A fixed-wing single-engine airplane has crashed in a backyard on Detroit’s east side.

The crash occurred Wednesday (May 31) in the 12194 block of Duchess Street near Kelly Road and Morang Avenue.

Officers say the plane was trying to land in a nearby field before it crashed in the neighborhood.

“I get a call from my daughter, and she tells me it’s a plane in the backyard,” said neighbor Ebony O’Brien. “I’m thinking she’s talking about maybe like a drone or a remote control plane. I see all of these cars, these police cars and firetrucks out here, and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I pull up, go in the driveway, and I go in the backyard, and it’s actually a full-size plane in the backyard next door to my house.”

Police say no one was hurt in the crash landing. Nothing was hit as the plane landed in between two garages.

