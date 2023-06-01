Man shot during visitation at funeral home on Detroit’s west side

A man has been shot during visitation at a funeral home on Detroit’s west side.

DETROIT – A man has been shot during visitation at a funeral home on Detroit’s west side.

The shooting occurred Wednesday (May 31) in the 12809 block of Rosa Parks Blvd as mourners paid their respects for a man that was killed last week.

Officials say multiple shell casings were found.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment, but there is no word yet on his condition.

Police say the suspects took off in a vehicle.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.