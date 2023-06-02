Detroit opens several cooling centers amid heat: Here’s where to find them

There are several cooling centers available that provide air-conditioned comfort and protection from the heat.

Temperatures are soaring in Detroit this weekend and the city has opened up cooling centers to help resident stay safe.

Detroit Recreation Centers and Detroit Public Library branches are available during their normal operating hours to provide residents with relief from the heat.

The following Recreation Centers are open to provide residents relief from the heat:

Adams Butzel Complex, 10500 Lyndon (M-F, 8 AM-9 PM; Saturday 10 AM-6 PM)

Butzel Family Center, 7737 Kercheval Street (M-F, 11 AM – 7 PM)

Clemente Recreation Center, 2631 Bagley (M_F, 1 PM - 9 PM)

Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outer Drive (M-F, 11 AM – 7 PM; not open Saturdays)

Lasky Recreation Center, 13200 Fenelon (M-F, 1 PM – 9 PM; not open Saturdays)

Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers (M-F, 8 AM – 9 PM), Saturday

10 AM – 6 PM)

Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere (M-F, 8 AM – 9 PM; Sat10 AM – 6 PM)

Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort (M-F, 8 AM-9 PM; Saturday 10 AM-6 PM)

Crowell Recreation Center, 16630 Lahser (M-F, 1 PM – 9 PM; not open Saturdays)

Heilmann Recreation Center, 19601 Crusade (M-F, 8 AM – 9 PM; Saturday 10 AM – 6 PM)

All Detroit Public Library branches are available during their normal operating hours for residents to get relief from the heat. The Main Library is open this weekend on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. All the other branches are open Friday from10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and closed Saturday and Sunday.

“The City of Detroit has opened cooling centers to provide Detroiters with a place to go for relief from extreme heat,” said Acting Chief Public Health Officer, Christina Floyd. “The Detroit Health Department is working closely with the Parks & Recreation Division to provide safe, accessible cooling centers in neighborhoods across the city. We want everyone to protect themselves from the heat. Young children, older adults and those living with chronic medical conditions are especially vulnerable. Please check on your neighbors, and remember that pets need extra care in extreme weather.”

The Detroit Health Department recommends the following to stay safe during times of extremely high temperatures: drink more water, limit outside activities during the hours 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and be on the lookout for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, such as nausea, confusion, rapid or slowed heart rate.