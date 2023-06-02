88º

Detroit police want help finding missing 13-year-old boy

Javon Arnold last seen on June 1

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old boy who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old boy who went missing in Detroit.

Javon Arnold was last seen Thursday (June 1) at 10:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of Stahelin Avenue.

Arnold left his residence without permission and failed to return home.

He was last seen wearing a green shirt, black pants, and gray shoes.

Javon ArnoldDetails
Age13
Height5′4″
HairBrown curly
Weight130 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

