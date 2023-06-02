Detroit police want help finding missing 13-year-old boy

Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old boy who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old boy who went missing in Detroit.

Javon Arnold was last seen Thursday (June 1) at 10:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of Stahelin Avenue.

Arnold left his residence without permission and failed to return home.

He was last seen wearing a green shirt, black pants, and gray shoes.

Javon Arnold Details Age 13 Height 5′4″ Hair Brown curly Weight 130 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

