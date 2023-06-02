Detroit police want help finding missing 13-year-old boy

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old boy who went missing in Detroit.
Javon Arnold was last seen Thursday (June 1) at 10:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of Stahelin Avenue.
Arnold left his residence without permission and failed to return home.
He was last seen wearing a green shirt, black pants, and gray shoes.
|Javon Arnold
|Details
|Age
|13
|Height
|5′4″
|Hair
|Brown curly
|Weight
|130 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.