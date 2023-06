A heads up for parents with kids in Detroit Public Schools as students in the district. Students in the district will be let out three hours early Friday (June 2) because of the heat.

Students in the district will be let out three hours early Friday (June 2) because of the heat.

On Friday, all indoor after-school activities will be canceled.

Outdoor activities can be held. But it’s up to the principals, athletic coordinators, and coaches.

The district says transportation will still be available.