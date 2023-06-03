Father of 4 brutally attacked, robbed outside party store after cashing check on Detroit’s west side

Surveillance video captured a violent robbery and assault at a party store on Detroit’s west side.

The attack happened Tuesday (May 30) at Big V Party Store on Greenfield Road near Grand River Avenue.

The victim, 55-year-old Emad Aledany, worked at an auto shop across the street and went into the party store to cash a check after work.

When he left the store with the cash, security footage showed a man following him outside the store.

The video shows the suspect slamming Aledany onto the concrete before running off with his cash.

Aledany was taken to the hospital with broken ribs and a punctured lung.

“The whole family is in tears,” said Aledany’s sister-in-law, Nada.

Nada said the father of four has always worked hard to provide for his family.

“He’s a very hardworking man, and for this to happen, he’s really upset about it,” Nada said. “He came from Iraq in 1996, and he’s been working and supporting his family, and all of the sudden this happens.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover expenses related to the attack.

Police are actively investigating the incident, but no arrests have been made.