DETROIT – Three men were shot, one fatally, in a shooting on Detroit’s east side on Sunday.

Detroit police said the shooting happened around 6:50 p.m. on Sunday in the 15400 block of Fairmont Drive on the city’s east side.

The shooting happened in the alley behind the location.

All three victims were males. The condition of the other two victims is not known.

No arrests have been made in the shooting. If you have information, contact Detroit police.