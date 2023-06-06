Man cuts ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend with machete while they slept in Macomb County

WARREN, Mich. – A man has been convicted of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home in Macomb County and cutting her new boyfriend with a machete while the couple and six children were sleeping.

The attack happened May 1, 2023, at the woman’s home in Warren, officials said.

Maurice Frazier, 40, of Detroit, entered the home without permission while his ex-girlfriend, her boyfriend, and six children were sleeping, according to authorities.

Frazier went into the couple’s bedroom with a machete and sliced the boyfriend’s arm with the 23-inch blade, police said.

The man suffered a severe arm injury during the attack, according to officials.

A Macomb County jury convicted Frazier on charges of home invasion and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

Home invasion is a 20-year felony, and the assault charge is a 10-year felony.

Frazier’s conviction came on Thursday, June 1, after a four-day jury trial. He is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. July 18 in Macomb County Circuit Court.

“We are grateful to the jury for their careful consideration and thoughtful deliberation in this case,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said. “Finding the defendant guilty of home invasion and assault with intent to do great bodily harm, sends a powerful message that our community will not tolerate acts of intrusion and violence.”