Oakland County insurance salesman accused of embezzling from clients

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – An Oakland County insurance salesman has been charged with conducting a criminal enterprise after officials said he embezzled money from his clients.

Charles Walker, of Southfield, is accused of collecting insurance premiums from commercial clients through his insurance agencies, Charles Walker & Associates and the Walker Insurance Agency Group LLC.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Walker failed to remit those premiums to insurance carriers and didn’t refund unearned premiums to clients who canceled policies.

“Companies pay premiums to protect their assets from unforeseen damages and theft,” Nessel said. “When insurance agents fraudulently pocket the money paid to them, it hurts their customers and leaves them without critical insurance coverage.”

Walker was arraigned Monday, June 5, at 46th District Court on one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, one count of embezzlement of $20,000-$50,000 by an agent, and two counts of embezzlement of $1,000-$20,000 by an agent.

Walker’s insurance producer license was revoked in July 2017, but he renamed and relicensed a new agency at the same Southfield address and continued to sell insurance, according to the Department of Insurance and Financial Services.

He has been released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. June 14.

Anyone who wants to report fraud can do so online by clicking here or call DIFS at 877-999-6442.