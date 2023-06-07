Man in Shelby Township overdoses on heroin as police arrest him for stealing from store

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man who was caught with fentanyl and several stolen items in his waistband began overdosing on heroin as police took him into custody in Shelby Township, officials said.

Police first saw two men around 7:45 p.m. Thursday, June 1, in the parking lot of Panera Bread on Hall Road. The men were wearing backpacks, and due to a recent string of thefts from cars, the officers said they monitored the men as they went into the restaurant.

One of the men left Panera Bread after about 30 minutes, and police said he had changed his shirt. He then walked to a nearby discount store and spent about 20 minutes inside, according to authorities.

When the man left the discount store, officers spoke to him and found several stolen items poking out from his waistband under the shirt, they said.

Stolen items recovered during a June 1, 2023, arrest in Shelby Township. (Shelby Township Police Department)

He had other stolen items in his possession, as well as fentanyl, several used syringes, tools, and a large hunting knife in the backpack, officials said.

Police arrested the 42-year-old Clinton Township man, and as he was walking to the patrol car, he started to show signs of overdosing, authorities said. He told officers that he had just ingested heroin as they were approaching him.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. After being medically cleared, he was brought to the Shelby Township Police Department.

He’s facing possible charges of possession of fentanyl, possession of burglary tools, and carrying a concealed weapon for the knife.