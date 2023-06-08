Barricaded gunman suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound to head in Southfield

A barricaded gunman has been listed in critical condition after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in Southfield.

The incident occurred Wednesday (June 7) at 6:08 p.m. in the 28000 block of Sutherland Street when the Southfield Police Department and Fire Rescue were called on a report of a suicidal subject.

Officials say a concerned family member placed the 911 call.

When police arrived on the scene, they received information that a possibly armed 30-year-old man was barricaded in the garage.

Officials said they spent several hours negotiating with the man, but at 9:26 p.m., the 30-year-old suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.