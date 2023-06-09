Morning 4: Air quality to improve, much-needed rain to arrive in Metro Detroit this weekend -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Wildfire smoke forecast: Here’s when air quality will improve in Metro Detroit

For days, smoke traveling from wildfires burning in Canada has affected air quality in Michigan, and even more so in states further east. An air quality alert remained in place until 12:15 p.m. on Friday.

Smoke conditions are expected to get slightly worse Friday before the smoke moves east and dissipates from our area.

Another air quality alert is in place Friday as poor air quality caused by wildfire smoke persists. We're tracking incoming rain expected to arrive this weekend on Sunday.

Taylor Swift concerts in Detroit: What fans should know before heading to Ford Field

Tens of thousands of people will be heading to Downtown Detroit this weekend with one of the biggest names in music in town -- Taylor Swift -- along with some other big events.

Michigan woman charged with murdering ‘best friend’ in dispute over same man

A Michigan woman has been charged with killing her “best friend” during a days-long dispute over their shared relationship with the same man, officials said.

Trump indicted in classified documents case in a historic first for a former president

Donald Trump has been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate, a remarkable development that makes him the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges by the federal government that he once oversaw.

The Justice Department was expected to make public a seven-count indictment ahead of a historic court appearance next week in the midst of a 2024 presidential campaign punctuated by criminal prosecutions in multiple states.

