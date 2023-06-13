Detroit police want help finding missing 13-year-old girl

Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Kamauri Cowans was last seen Tuesday (June 12) at 9 p.m. in the 3200 block of Ewald Circle.

She left her residence and did not return.

Cowans was last seen at home wearing her school uniform (red shirt and khaki pants).

She is believed to have her mothers handgun.

Kamauri Cowans Details Age 13 Height 5′4″ Hair Black in a pony tail Weight 180 Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

