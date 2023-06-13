60º

Detroit police want help finding missing 13-year-old girl

Kamauri Cowans last seen on June 12

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Kamauri Cowans was last seen Tuesday (June 12) at 9 p.m. in the 3200 block of Ewald Circle.

She left her residence and did not return.

Cowans was last seen at home wearing her school uniform (red shirt and khaki pants).

She is believed to have her mothers handgun.

Kamauri CowansDetails
Age13
Height5′4″
HairBlack in a pony tail
Weight180
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

