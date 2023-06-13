Detroit police want help finding missing 16-year-old boy

Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Detroit.

Cameron Lewis was last seen Thursday (June 1) at 10 a.m. in the 15800 block of Vaughan Street.

Lewis left his residence and failed to return home.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black basketball shorts.

Cameron Lewis Details Age 16 Height N/A Hair Brown Weight N/A Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage