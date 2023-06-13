Detroit police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.
A’lisia Armstrong was last seen Wednesday (March 8) at Federation of Youth Services having a visit with her mother and siblings.
Armstrong was discharged from the location and her case worker has not been able to get in contact with her since.
|A’lisia Armstrong
|Details
|Age
|16
|Height
|5′2″
|Hair
|Black
|Weight
|115 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.