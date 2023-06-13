Detroit police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl

Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

A’lisia Armstrong was last seen Wednesday (March 8) at Federation of Youth Services having a visit with her mother and siblings.

Armstrong was discharged from the location and her case worker has not been able to get in contact with her since.

A’lisia Armstrong Details Age 16 Height 5′2″ Hair Black Weight 115 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

