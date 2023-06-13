60º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Detroit police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl

A’lisia Armstrong last seen on March 8

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Detroit, Wayne County
Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

A’lisia Armstrong was last seen Wednesday (March 8) at Federation of Youth Services having a visit with her mother and siblings.

Armstrong was discharged from the location and her case worker has not been able to get in contact with her since.

A’lisia ArmstrongDetails
Age16
Height5′2″
HairBlack
Weight115 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter