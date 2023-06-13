Detroit police want help finding missing 47-year-old woman

Police are seeking information about a 47-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.

Tamika Lee was last seen Sunday (May 26) evening at a gas station on Van Dyke and Harper avenues.

Lee was last seen wearing a red wig, red pants, and red shirt with the name “Lucky Label” on both.

According to her family member, she suffers with Bipolar Schizophrenia and Tachycardia.

Tamika Lee Details Age 47 Height 5′8″ Hair Black Weight 220 pounds Eyes Red wig

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

