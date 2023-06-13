60º

Detroit police want help finding missing 47-year-old woman

Tamika lee last seen on May 26

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 47-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 47-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.

Tamika Lee was last seen Sunday (May 26) evening at a gas station on Van Dyke and Harper avenues.

Lee was last seen wearing a red wig, red pants, and red shirt with the name “Lucky Label” on both.

According to her family member, she suffers with Bipolar Schizophrenia and Tachycardia.

Tamika LeeDetails
Age47
Height5′8″
HairBlack
Weight220 pounds
EyesRed wig

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

