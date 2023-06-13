Detroit police want help finding missing 47-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 47-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.
Tamika Lee was last seen Sunday (May 26) evening at a gas station on Van Dyke and Harper avenues.
Lee was last seen wearing a red wig, red pants, and red shirt with the name “Lucky Label” on both.
According to her family member, she suffers with Bipolar Schizophrenia and Tachycardia.
|Tamika Lee
|Details
|Age
|47
|Height
|5′8″
|Hair
|Black
|Weight
|220 pounds
|Eyes
|Red wig
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.