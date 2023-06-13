Morning 4: Stellantis recalls 354K Jeeps due to rear coil spring issue -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.
Over 354K Jeeps recalled worldwide -- what drivers need to know
Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs can fall off while they’re being driven.
These 5 plants can help keep mosquitoes away this summer
Aside from being a nuisance, mosquitoes can also carry diseases -- some of them deadly.
Experts say that the best way to repel mosquitoes is by wearing a repellent. But, if you don’t like repellent sprays, and those citronella candles just aren’t cutting it, there are some plants that can naturally repel mosquitoes and other insects.
2 men shot while sitting in car outside Coney Island on Detroit’s west side
Two men were shot overnight while they were sitting in a car outside a Coney Island restaurant on Detroit’s west side, police said.
4.74 kilos of crystal meth found under seat of car that fled Michigan State Police at 100 mph
Michigan State Police found 4.74 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine hidden beneath the back seat of a car that reached speeds of over 100 mph while fleeing officials.