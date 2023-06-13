Troy man shot by thieves he caught stealing catalytic converter in his driveway

TROY, Mich. – A Troy man was shot in the middle of the night when he confronted thieves who were stealing a catalytic converter from a pickup truck in his driveway.

The shooting happened at 3:42 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, outside a home in the area of Fredmoor Street and South Boulevard.

Officials said the man caught two people in his driveway stealing the catalytic converter from his pickup truck. When the man called out, both people fled toward a dark-colored SUV parked in the grass.

Police said one of the thieves turned toward the homeowner and fired a handgun before the SUV sped away on South Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the home, the man was suffering from a leg injury. He was treated at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital, where he is listed as stable.

Troy police said they had been investigating another catalytic converter theft in a driveway near Cypress and Bristol drives before the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials have no suspect details.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Troy Police Department Tip Line at 248-524-0777.