Watch how woman swiped purse from shopping cart before fleeing Livonia store

LIVONIA, Mich. – A woman was caught on video stealing a purse from a shopping cart before sneaking out of a Livonia grocery store.

The theft happened June 2 while an 80-year-old woman was shopping in Livonia, according to authorities.

Surveillance video caught another woman walking up to the cart and taking out the purse while the 80-year-old was bent down looking at items on a nearby shelf.

Livonia police are asking for the public’s help identifying the purse thief. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 734-466-2324.

You can see the surveillance footage below.