10-year-old whose family froze in Pontiac field continues path of healing

PONTIAC, Mich. – Lilly Milton was the only survivor after her mother, Monica Cannady, told her and her two brothers to lie down on the frozen ground of a field in Pontiac.

Months have passed since the bodies of a mother and two of her three children were discovered in a field in Pontiac.

A 10-year-old girl, Lilly was the only survivor. Investigators say her mother, 35-year-old Monica Cannady was in the middle of a mental health crisis at the time of their deaths.

Deputy Allie Michaels was one of the first to respond after Lilly found a neighbor who called for help.

“It was a pretty devastating day for everyone,” said Michaels who had to inform Lilly of what she had already suspected, her family had died. “I will never forget her response was you can be my family now.”

Lilly’s family has grown considerably since then.

Captain Andre Ewing was also there that day and recalls seeing tears in his deputies’ eyes. “We’re parents too,” said Ewing who says the brave little girl he met that day has stayed on his mind. He started thinking about what he could do to help Lilly enjoy being a kid again.

From there, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office started raising the funds they would need to send Lilly, her stepsister, and her guardians to Disney.

“We all felt like we needed to do something, you know, to wrap our arms around this young lady,” said Sgt. Sennel Threlkeld is part of Pontiac’s community policing unit. Between community groups, members, and deputies themselves they raised the money they would need to send Lilly and her support team to Disney.

When they returned home, Deputy Michaels was there waiting with a sign. They’ve kept in touch but this was the first time she had seen Lilly since she was released from the hospital to her new home. “When Lilly saw me, she dropped her bag and ran up and grabbed me, that’s one of the most amazing moments ever.”

She’s happy to report that Lilly is in a much better place adding “I want her to know that she’s loved not just by us but the community, she’s got a whole group around her rooting for her, I hope she’s able to feel that through a glimpse of Disney.”

They all hope this trip is the start of the better days to come. “I know the memories of that day will never go away but we wanted to give her memories of something better, another part of life, something she’ll also remember for the rest of her life,” Captain Ewing.

