‘This case is tragic on every level’: 59-year-old DDOT bus driver charged in fatal crash in Detroit

Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Geraldine Johnson, 59, of Harper Woods, in connection with a crash that killed 67-year-old Janice Bauer of Grosse Pointe Park.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Geraldine Johnson, 59, of Harper Woods, in connection with a crash that killed 67-year-old Janice Bauer of Grosse Pointe Park.

The crash occurred Friday (June 2) at 7:36 a.m. when Johnson was at the intersection of Griswold and West Congress streets in Detroit.

Officials said she turned left onto Griswold Street and fatally struck the 67-year-old victim while she was crossing the street on a green light.

EMS arrived on the scene and announced Bauer had succumbed to her injuries.

Johnson was charged with one count of moving violation causing death.

“This case is tragic on every level,” said Worthy. “Janice Bauer lost her life. The alleged facts are that defendant Geraldine Johnson literally ran her over with the city bus she was driving and caused her death.”

Johnson was arraigned Wednesday (June 14) afternoon in the 36th District Court and given a $25,000 cash bond with a GPS tether and house arrest.

A bond redetermination hearing is scheduled for June 16. The pre-trial is scheduled for Aug. 18.