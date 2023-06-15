4 guns, body armor, cocaine, fentanyl found after traffic stop in Detroit

DETROIT – Detectives said they found four guns, body armor, cocaine, fentanyl, and other drugs after a traffic stop in Detroit.

The traffic stop was conducted Tuesday, June 13, by a Michigan State Police trooper. The trooper said a large amount of cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone, and suboxone was found.

Members of the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team followed up on the traffic stop with a search in Detroit. They said they found two handguns, an assault rifle with an obliterated serial number, and a Draco AK-47 pistol. One of the two handguns was stolen, according to authorities.

Officials also found body armor, ammunition, and $82,000 in cash.

One person was taken into custody, and charges are pending.

“During traffic stops, troopers also find other criminal activity.” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said. “These investigations can lead to arrests and seizures, like this one, where stolen guns are being taken off our streets and not being used against members of our community.”