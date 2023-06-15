Dearborn man sentenced to 14 years for providing material support to terrorist organization

A Dearborn man was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison after having been convicted at trial earlier this year on charges of providing and conspiring to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), which is a designated foreign terrorist organization, and attending an ISIS training camp.

Ibraheem Izzy Musaibli, 32, was sentenced Thursday (June 15) and convicted after a nine-day trial conducted in Detroit in January 2023.

Musaibli is a natural-born United States citizen who was convicted on charges of providing and attempting to provide material support to ISIS, conspiring to provide material support to ISIS, and attending an ISIS training camp.

“This defendant chose to join a brutal, foreign terrorist organization and then to fight against the United States,” said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison. “For his betrayal of our nation and his fellow citizens, he is deserving of a long sentence.”

The 32-year-old, who was born in Detroit, began looking into ISIS while in Michigan in 2015.

He then traveled to Yemen in April 2025 and continued to research ISIS, including downloading ISIS propaganda and an ISIS book on how to get into Syria.

He traveled to Syria in the fall of 2015, attending an ISIS-run religious training camp before undergoing ISIS military training, where he learned to shoot, carry, and otherwise handle an AK-47 assault rifle.

After graduating from the ISIS military training camp, Musaibli swore allegiance to ISIS and its leader.

He remained with ISIS for over two and a half years. During that time, Musaibli fought for ISIS against the United States and its allies, where he was wounded in battle.

The 32-year-old was eventually apprehended by Syrian Democratic Forces in 2018, turned over to the FBI, and flown back to the United States to face terrorism charges.

“This case is a reminder of the danger posed by those who travel overseas to join forces with terrorist groups,” said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office. “The sentence imposed on Mr. Musaibli is a clear reminder to others of the consequences of providing material support to ISIS or any foreign terrorist organization.”