New inclusive playground for children, adults ensure opportunity for everyone to play in Port Huron

Playing in a playground seems like such a simple concept. Just open your door and try to keep up with your kid as they run for the slides, swings, and merry-go-rounds. But what happens when the child is in a walker or a wheelchair? What about when the child has physical limitations?

When Local 4 stumbled over the story of the playground actually constructed for disabled children and adults, we were told it was something to see.

We were told it was amazing and that it would pull at our heartstrings.

Melanie at Port Huron’s Parks and Rec under-sold us even in that. Even with the hype, we weren’t prepared for how wonderful it would be to see all the children and adults in wheelchairs, walkers, and with various developmental challenges playing on playground equipment unencumbered by their mobility, or lack thereof, and gosh, playing at a playground.

It seemed so simple. But it’s not, so when we saw the Gratiot Park ADA playground, which just opened, and what it did to the hearts and souls of so many people, we jumped up and down with joy.