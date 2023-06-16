Detroit police want help finding missing 22-year-old man

Police are seeking information about a 22-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

James Fields was last seen Monday (June 12) at 3 p.m. in the 20400 block of Salem.

Fields left his residence and did not return home.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with green stripes, and blue jeans.

According to his caregiver, he suffers from Bipolar Disorder and Schizophrenia.

James Fields Details Age 22 Height 6′0″ Hair Black Weight 180 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

