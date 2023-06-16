63º

Local News

Detroit police want help finding missing 22-year-old man

James Fields last seen on June 12

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Detroit, Wayne County
Police are seeking information about a 22-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 22-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

James Fields was last seen Monday (June 12) at 3 p.m. in the 20400 block of Salem.

Fields left his residence and did not return home.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with green stripes, and blue jeans.

According to his caregiver, he suffers from Bipolar Disorder and Schizophrenia.

James FieldsDetails
Age22
Height6′0″
HairBlack
Weight180 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter