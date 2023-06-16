Detroit police want help finding missing 22-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 22-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.
James Fields was last seen Monday (June 12) at 3 p.m. in the 20400 block of Salem.
Fields left his residence and did not return home.
He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with green stripes, and blue jeans.
According to his caregiver, he suffers from Bipolar Disorder and Schizophrenia.
|James Fields
|Details
|Age
|22
|Height
|6′0″
|Hair
|Black
|Weight
|180 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.