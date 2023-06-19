Unknown shooter targets 4 teens standing outside in Detroit, police say

Detroit police were looking for a shooter who opened fire on four teenagers who were standing together Sunday night. Two of the teens were in critical condition and the other two in temporary serious condition as of Monday morning.

DETROIT – Four teenagers were standing together Sunday night when an unknown shooter opened fire on their group on Detroit’s west side.

Two young men and two young women were injured at around 10 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, when a shooter fired at their group. The individuals, who are between the ages of 16-18 years old, were standing together on Roselawn Street in Detroit.

Two of the teens were taken to the hospital by family members, police said. Two others were taken to the hospital by first responders.

As of Sunday night, two teens were in critical condition, and two were in temporary serious condition. Authorities have not released any identities, and it’s currently unclear which person was listed under which condition.

Detroit police were still looking for the shooter as of Monday morning. Police were also called to another shooting that occurred near the Roselawn Street shooting, officials said. It is unclear if the two shootings are related.

No other details have been provided at this time.

