3 people shot at park on Detroit’s east side

Three people were shot at a park on Detroit's east side. The shooting occurred Monday (June 19) at 8:40 p.m. in the 18400 block of Joann Avenue.

DETROIT – Three people were shot at a park on Detroit’s east side.

The shooting occurred Monday (June 19) at 8:40 p.m. in the 18400 block of Joann Avenue.

Officials say the non-fatal triple shooting involved two women and one man.

The man and one of the women were listed in critical condition, while the other woman was listed in temporary serious condition.

The circumstances around the shooting have not been revealed at this time.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.