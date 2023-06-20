74º

Detroit police want help finding missing 13-year-old girl

Bemetria Dackerman last seen on June 17

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Bemetria Dackerman was last seen Saturday (June 17) at 7:50 p.m. in the 15000 block of Hazelridge Street.

She left her residence without permission and failed to return home.

Dackerman was last seen wearing a white and black jacket, and blue jeans.

She is believed to have her mothers handgun.

Bemetria DackermanDetails
Age13
Height5′5″
HairBlack wig
Weight150
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

