Detroit police want help finding missing 13-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.
Bemetria Dackerman was last seen Saturday (June 17) at 7:50 p.m. in the 15000 block of Hazelridge Street.
She left her residence without permission and failed to return home.
Dackerman was last seen wearing a white and black jacket, and blue jeans.
She is believed to have her mothers handgun.
|Bemetria Dackerman
|Details
|Age
|13
|Height
|5′5″
|Hair
|Black wig
|Weight
|150
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.