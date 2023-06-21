Detroit driver’s license restoration clinic can help suspended drivers -- here’s how

DETROIT – In an effort to help residents with suspended licenses, the state of Michigan is hosting a driver’s license restoration clinic Wednesday in Detroit.

Drivers with suspended licenses can get help from members of the state government and other volunteers between 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on June 21 at Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit. Clinic staff will help drivers “determine what steps they need to take to restore their driving privileges,” officials said.

The Road to Restoration clinic, hosted by the Michigan Department of State and the Department of Attorney General, is meant to help drivers who have had their license suspended due to: failing to pay tickets or court fines; failing to appear in court; certain non-moving violations; and other violations. Suspensions have been lifted for these drivers under new laws enacted in 2021.

However, even though suspensions have been lifted for certain drivers, there are still steps that many need to take before their licenses are restored, officials said. The Road to Restoration clinic helps each driver learn what steps they need to take.

Those interested in attending the clinic are asked to register before arriving. Michigan residents can register online by clicking here, or over the phone by calling 211.

Clinic space may be limited. State officials say the clinic does not provide DUI expungement services.

Click here to visit the state’s Road to Restoration webpage.