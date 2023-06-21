Detroit police arrest driver who left bullet hole in off-duty officers’ car during I-94 road rage incident

Detroit police have arrested the driver responsible for shooting at an off-duty officer’s car on I-94 during a road rage incident.

The Freeway Investigative Support Team completed the search of a 24-year-old man’s home in Detroit on Tuesday (June 20).

Officials said they seized two riffles, a pistol, several pounds of illegal marijuana packaged for sale, and about $50,000.

The 24-year-old man was lodged at the Detroit Detention Center.

“This is just another example of the great work from The Freeway Investigative Support Team.” said F/Lt Mike Shaw. “Between the relentless work of these detectives and the use of technology, we hope this will serve as a deterrent to those seeking to commit crimes on the freeway.”

